@ocean @gerowen Self hosting is a good option. But that's sadly not straight forward and tuning a postfix config still freaks me out after two decades. Protonmail and services similar to it provide good service. It's not 100% anonymous but at least once the email has been arrived at protonmail the data is encrypted on their servers. Their free service is just fine. But don't expect rock solid privacy from anything related to email. It can't be private, especially not the header.