Does anyone have recommendations for a less terrifying email provider?

Self hosting isn't an option for most people, but that would probably be the best.Most e-mail providers aren't as creepy as Google, the average ISP would be a reasonable alternative. If you want something that's focussed on privacy, you should consider Tutanota:If you want a complete package (e-mail, cloud, vpn and more), have a look at Librem One:Bottom line here: stay away from # Google . Not just their e-mail, but everything. Use DuckDuckGo to search the Internet, for example. And Odysee to share videos. There are alternatives for those who understand how evil Google really is (and # Facebook of course).