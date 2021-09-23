Marcus
If you use , keeps records of everything you buy, even if you delete the email receipt, and even if you didn't buy the product from them. Here's metadata from my takeout showing price, delivery address, description, vendor, etc.

Piggo🐽
@gerowen i feel like google keeps a better track of my finance than i do lmao
oshy🐈

@gerowen Jesus.....................

Does anyone have recommendations for a less terrifying email provider?

pinkprius [en]

@ocean @gerowen #posteo is good, but costs 1€/month

pinusc

@ocean @gerowen Protonmail has a free plan and is (to my knowledge) about the most privacy-centered email provider

AbdelMadjid Meziane

@pinusc @ocean @gerowen I'm using Protonmail too with also Proton VPN and Proton Calendar ❤️

meejah

@ocean @gerowen I've been happy with fastmail .. $5/user/month with decent webmail (and IMAP, POP etc).

Sivarion Anatornel

@ocean @gerowen I host my email at It is reasonably priced, easy to setup and have multiple other functionalities if you need them.

Marcus

@ocean I've been using ProtonMail for a couple years now.

Hans van Zijst
Self hosting isn't an option for most people, but that would probably be the best.

Most e-mail providers aren't as creepy as Google, the average ISP would be a reasonable alternative. If you want something that's focussed on privacy, you should consider Tutanota:

https://tutanota.com/

If you want a complete package (e-mail, cloud, vpn and more), have a look at Librem One:

https://librem.one/

Bottom line here: stay away from #Google. Not just their e-mail, but everything. Use DuckDuckGo to search the Internet, for example. And Odysee to share videos. There are alternatives for those who understand how evil Google really is (and #Facebook of course).
Alex

@ocean @gerowen Self hosting is a good option. But that's sadly not straight forward and tuning a postfix config still freaks me out after two decades. Protonmail and services similar to it provide good service. It's not 100% anonymous but at least once the email has been arrived at protonmail the data is encrypted on their servers. Their free service is just fine. But don't expect rock solid privacy from anything related to email. It can't be private, especially not the header.

xol

@ocean @gerowen Like @pinkprius I can recommend Posteo! ❤️

vorticalbox

@gerowen it worries me that people are shocked that Google does this.

pinusc

@gerowen Where is this JSON from? GDPR request? I'm curious about finding the information Google collects about me too...

Cdrik 🌻

@pinusc

takeout.google.com/

@gerowen

Marcus

@pinusc Google Takeout gives you so your files and any associated metadata they have on it.

Mark von Übelgarten

@gerowen PGP/GnuPG is widely criticized by usability folks, but *that* is a place where it should be more deployed.

Pretty easy for e-commerce platforms to have an option for uploading PGP keys end encrypting all notification emails with them.

Marcus

@vonubelgarten I mean hell, even Facebook of all people has this feature, 😛

Mark von Übelgarten

@gerowen Iep! I joke about them knowing better than anybody else how useful the information in these emails is and so they try to deny them to the other players.

Steven

@gerowen Google executive somewhere: "you're welcome"

Hans van Zijst
I've been telling my friends this for years, but their lukewarm reaction is usually something naive like "I don't have anything to hide".
zeruch

@hans that argument has always appeared poor to me as well, and I've generally used Daniel Solove's counter (he's actually written numerous academic papers and a whole book on privacy) anytime it pops up: youtube.com/watch?v=FqJ8EMwj7z

Hans van Zijst
@zeruch Nice link, I might get that book! I've used several of those arguments in discussions, but somehow I don't seem to be very convincing. Or most of my friends are really dumb, but I like to think they are not.

Fact is that most people don't see any danger other than receiving some well targeted spam. For most people privacy is like oxygen: they will start worrying about it when they notice it's running low.
zeruch

@hans Solove can be a bit dry to listen to, but his arguments are concise and I think present an interesting bridge between what people seem to get paranoid about and the actual fundamental stuff that should be worrisome. Frankly I'm totally okay with the entire economy collapsing on itself and something new growing up through the ashes. I frankly don't care about the disruption in the process; is trash en bloc.

DasGeek

@gerowen Wow this is a really interesting view. Thanks for sharing this.

Mia Dickington
@gerowen eep
Dr. F. Lopper

@gerowen: Even if it was obvious (like, ofc they keep data, its googe) I find it scary everytime I see stuff like that

التنينوكس

@gerowen Creepy AF. that is why I selfhost my email.

Hans van Zijst
@التنينوكس Same here. I host everything myself; mail, cloud, DNS, video, social media.
Blueberry

@gerowen here from Hacker News 😛

news.ycombinator.com/item?id=2

🥝 Leo

@gerowen Imagine what you would find if you requested the data per the #RGPD “data request”

ninjaa

@gerowen how'd you get the metadata? would love to see my own as well

Marcus

@ninjaa Do a "Google Takeout". It takes some time for the archive to be ready but it gives you a copy of all your files, emails, etc., along with any associated metadata they have on it.

alex_ch

@gerowen the first time i accessed Gdrive a few years ago (I did it because a client wanted to share some working docs with me, but i never used it before), i found in some personal files, including a txt with all my passwords.... it was the day when i opened my eyes

gmodena

@gerowen this has been implemented a while ago. IIRC you can opt out of the experience. Or could. Accidentally, discovery this is what prompted me to pull the plug and switch to protonmail.

˗ˏˋ wakest ˎˊ˗

@gerowen disroot is good. Riseup also good

Approximately 35 foxes in a trench coat :ms_half_heart:

@gerowen anything we can do to prevent this?

Marcus

@foxes I've seen a couple comments suggesting you can opt out now, but I'm not certain. I just stopped using Gmail and switched to an encrypted email service; ProtonMail in my case.

Andromeda System 💫

@foxes @gerowen sonds like just do not use gmail. And use an other email provider for online shopping instead

GNU*suario

@gerowen @renor It's publoc knowledge they do this.

Marcus

@aguasmenores @renor I know that everybody knows they collect data, but I find it has a little more of an impact when you show people just how much data they collect that you might not think about.

Gregory Vanderlaan

@gerowen I believe that Google Keeps a Record of Everything You Do Online... Every Click... Every Website you Visit... Everything... and they've been doing it for over 25 years... That's Why Google News FOR ME is So Accurate... they Really know what I'm Interested in...

Den

@gerowen Excellent find. I had no idea they were so arrogant.

paulrr

@gerowen What's just as scary to me as the privacy issue, is the amount of power we're giving to a handful of massive corporations. Power corrupts. And these giants have a lot of influence on web standards, government, the general public, etc.

Nobody

@gerowen Quick reminder that google doesn't know what you buy in local family owned business.
Moreover, doing so will give your money to real people rather than billionaire and will have a positive impact in your neighbourhood.

I know it's not always that easy, and amazon is very convenient but when you can, support your local store.

yaaps :verified:

@gerowen
I found that Google had recorded prescription information from a pharmacy notification

I got $3.15 in damages because of the Google Plus rollout. I can't wait for the next class action suit. I'll be able to afford a coffee

adeepa

@gerowen this is the reality and it's nothing to shock about. Email is not private. The unfortunate that normies don't understand this.

Esmail EL BoB
@gerowen Oh yeah i already discovered it, bought stuff from amazon and then found out google kept it's record (from my inbox when amazon sent confirmation email) and even knew when its arrived
