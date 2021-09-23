@gerowen Jesus.....................
Does anyone have recommendations for a less terrifying email provider?
@ocean @gerowen Self hosting is a good option. But that's sadly not straight forward and tuning a postfix config still freaks me out after two decades. Protonmail and services similar to it provide good service. It's not 100% anonymous but at least once the email has been arrived at protonmail the data is encrypted on their servers. Their free service is just fine. But don't expect rock solid privacy from anything related to email. It can't be private, especially not the header.
@gerowen Where is this JSON from? GDPR request? I'm curious about finding the information Google collects about me too...
@gerowen PGP/GnuPG is widely criticized by usability folks, but *that* is a place where it should be more deployed.
Pretty easy for e-commerce platforms to have an option for uploading PGP keys end encrypting all notification emails with them.
@gerowen Iep! I joke about them knowing better than anybody else how useful the information in these emails is and so they try to deny them to the other players.
@hans that argument has always appeared poor to me as well, and I've generally used Daniel Solove's counter (he's actually written numerous academic papers and a whole book on privacy) anytime it pops up: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FqJ8EMwj7zY&ab_channel=TheAgendawithStevePaikin
@hans Solove can be a bit dry to listen to, but his arguments are concise and I think present an interesting bridge between what people seem to get paranoid about and the actual fundamental stuff that should be worrisome. Frankly I'm totally okay with the entire #adtech economy collapsing on itself and something new growing up through the ashes. I frankly don't care about the disruption in the process; #surveillancecapitalism is trash en bloc.
@gerowen: Even if it was obvious (like, ofc they keep data, its googe) I find it scary everytime I see stuff like that
@ninjaa Do a "Google Takeout". It takes some time for the archive to be ready but it gives you a copy of all your files, emails, etc., along with any associated metadata they have on it.
@gerowen the first time i accessed Gdrive a few years ago (I did it because a client wanted to share some working docs with me, but i never used it before), i found in some personal files, including a txt with all my passwords.... it was the day when i opened my eyes
@gerowen this has been implemented a while ago. IIRC you can opt out of the experience. Or could. Accidentally, discovery this is what prompted me to pull the plug and switch to protonmail.
@foxes I've seen a couple comments suggesting you can opt out now, but I'm not certain. I just stopped using Gmail and switched to an encrypted email service; ProtonMail in my case.
@aguasmenores @renor I know that everybody knows they collect data, but I find it has a little more of an impact when you show people just how much data they collect that you might not think about.
@gerowen I believe that Google Keeps a Record of Everything You Do Online... Every Click... Every Website you Visit... Everything... and they've been doing it for over 25 years... That's Why Google News FOR ME is So Accurate... they Really know what I'm Interested in...
@gerowen What's just as scary to me as the privacy issue, is the amount of power we're giving to a handful of massive corporations. Power corrupts. And these giants have a lot of influence on web standards, government, the general public, etc.
@gerowen Quick reminder that google doesn't know what you buy in local family owned business.
Moreover, doing so will give your money to real people rather than billionaire and will have a positive impact in your neighbourhood.
I know it's not always that easy, and amazon is very convenient but when you can, support your local store.
I found that Google had recorded prescription information from a pharmacy notification
I got $3.15 in damages because of the Google Plus rollout. I can't wait for the next class action suit. I'll be able to afford a coffee
@gerowen this is the reality and it's nothing to shock about. Email is not private. The unfortunate that normies don't understand this.
